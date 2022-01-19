Sunderland face competition from fellow League One sides including Charlton Athletic to re-sign Jermain Defoe, reports Keith Downie.

Sunderland are keen to lure the experienced striker back to the Stadium of Light before the end of the January transfer window.

Defoe, 39, is available as a free agent having recently left Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

He is also wanted by Charlton, Oxford United and Ipswich Town according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie who has tweeted:

Sunderland have competition from fellow League One sides Oxford, Charlton & Ipswich in their pursuit of a hero’s return for Jermain Defoe. The 39y/o striker also has coaching offers. With @skysports_sheth #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 19, 2022

Downie also says the former England international has received coaching offers as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Previous Sunderland spell

Defoe played for Sunderland from 2015 to 2017 and was a hit during his time with the Black Cats. He joined them from Toronto FC and went on to score 37 goals in 93 games in all competitions.

He then left to move back to AFC Bournemouth for a couple of seasons before his move up to Scotland with Rangers came about.

The veteran has made 756 appearances in his career that spans back to his debut in 2000. He has also played for the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth in the past and has fired 305 goals to date.

One last hurrah?

Defoe is not short of not short of interest from League One clubs and has a big decision to make this month.

Sunderland want to lure him back to the North East in a heroic return to boost their promotion push. However, the likes of Charlton, Oxford and Ipswich are also in the frame and could all provide him with an alternative move.