Sheffield Wednesday have brought Ipswich Town striker Colin Oppong in on trial, it has been reported.

Oppong, 19, sees his contract with Ipswich Town at the end of the month (Transfermarkt) and it seems he is attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the expiry.

Earlier this month, the striker spent time on trial with Birmingham City and now, it has emerged that he is on trial with Town’s League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Oppong has joined the Owls on trial, TWTD has reported. The forward is named among the Sheffield Wednesday U23 side playing against Peterborough United’s youngster’s today.

It is added that Oppong also spent time on trial with Colchester United back in November.

One for the future?

At 19, Oppong has his best years ahead of him as he looks to forge a career in the Football League having spent the last few seasons in Ipswich’s academy.

He has picked up experience out on loan with Lowestoft Town and Bury Town last season, also picking up game time for the Tractor Boys’ development side.

It remains to be seen if he can earn a deal with Sheffield Wednesday as he bids to impress for their U23s against Posh’s U23s.

In the meantime…

While Oppong looks to impress on trial, Darren Moore’s first-team will be looking to hit a strong run of form once again as they bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

After losing back-to-back League One games against Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town, Wednesday returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.