Hull City have made a move for Fatih Karamguruk striker Aleksandar Pesic, according to reports.

Pesic, 29, has been in prolific goalscoring form for Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karamguruk this season.

The Serbian striker has managed 12 goals and two assists in 21 games for the Turkish outfit so far this campaign and now, it has been claimed that Hull City are looking to bring him to England.

As per a report from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncoglu, the Tigers have made their move to try and bring Pesic to the Championship this winter. He states an official bid has been made, reporting the news on Twitter.

ÖZEL | Hull City, Fatih Karagümrük forması giyen Aleksandar Pesic için resmi teklif yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 19, 2022

Sabuncoglu’s report was then backed up by BBC Radio Humberside’s Mike White, who said:

Of all the names being linked with @HullCity, understand this one in particular has credibility. #hcafc https://t.co/pQDlTt3RsA — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) January 19, 2022

Specific details regarding the offer are yet to emerge and it remains unknown as to whether or not Fatih Karamguruk have accepted the bid. However, with Acun Ilicali looking set to complete his takeover of the Championship club, it could be an intriguing and exciting end to the month for Hull City fans.

Who is Aleksandar Pesic?

Pesic is a well-travelled striker, who has played in a wide range of countries over the course of his career.

The forward has played for OFI Crete (Greece), FC Sheriff (Moldova), FK Jagodina (Serbia), FC Toulouse (France), Atalanta BC (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), FC Seoul (South Korea), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) and Fatih Karamguruk (Turkey) over the course of his career.

He has been in prolific goalscoring form this season and sees his contract with the Turkish club expire in June 2023.