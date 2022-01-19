Stoke City defender Tom Edwards is wanted back by former loan club NY Red Bulls, who are hoping to conclude a deal for the 22-year-old.

Edwards returned to Stoke City at the end of last year following a successful spell on loan in America with NY Red Bulls.

The young defender made such a good impression that the MLS side have been linked with a reunion move for Edwards, but a deal is yet to have materialised.

However, it has now been claimed by 90min that the MLS side are hopeful of concluding a deal to bring Edwards back to the United States. The report says that a number of MLS clubs have shown an interest in the Stoke ace, but it’s NY Red Bulls who are leading the chase.

Edwards’ Stoke ambitions

Upon his return to Stoke, it emerged from Edwards’ agent that the player wanted to fight for a place in Michael O’Neill’s side after spending time out on loan.

However, he was struck down with a knee injury in the New Year and is still on the sidelines as it stands.

First NY stint…

In his time on loan with NY Red Bulls, Edwards managed to nail down a place in Gerhard Struber’s starting XI for much of the season.

Across all competitions, the Stoke City man made 28 appearances for the club, chipping in with two assists in the process. His versatility was on display too. He mainly featured as a right-back but was also deployed as a centre-back and further forward in defensive midfield.