Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has been on Wearside amid talk of a move to Sunderland, reports James Hunter.

Sunderland are believed to be working on a deal to bring the Premier League man to the Stadium of Light.

Roberts, 24, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in France at Troyes but struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1.

The former England youth international has now been in the North East according to The Chronicle journalist Hunter who has tweeted:

Several people telling me #safc are close to another signing.

And was told yesterday that Patrick Roberts was on Wearside. No confirmation as yet, though, so be aware that nothing is done until it’s done — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 19, 2022

Sunderland closing in?

Sunderland have been facing competition from Celtic and Wigan Athletic for this potential signing but Lee Johnson’s side appear to be leading the race now, as reported by the Northern Echo.

They delved into the transfer window yesterday to sign defender Danny Batth from Stoke City.

Career to date

Roberts burst onto the scene at Fulham as a youngster and made 22 first-team appearances as a youngster before Manchester City came calling in 2015.

He has since played three times for the current Premier League champions and has mainly spent his time with them out on loan.

The wide man had three stints at Celtic from 2015 to 2018 and helped them win the Scottish Premiership title in every season he was there.

Roberts has since had stints at Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

His move to Troyes didn’t work out but he could now be on his way to Sunderland for a fresh start in his career. They are currently 3rd in League One and a point off the top.