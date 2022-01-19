Swansea City are eyeing a loan deal for Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf, it has been reported.

Wolf, 22, joined Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer after loan spell with the German club.

However, after seeing a limited amount of game time since his permanent move to the Bundesliga outfit, it has been claimed Swansea City are eyeing a winter swoop.

As per BBC Sport, Swansea are looking to bring Wolf in on loan, with Monchengladbach ready to let the Austrian leave on a temporary basis to give him regular first-team football elsewhere.

The links with a move for Wolf come amid rumours regarding a potential move away for Jamie Paterson. The attacking midfielder only saw his deal with the club extended earlier this month but BBC Sport’s report states Huddersfield Town, QPR and Blackburn Rovers are keen on Paterson.

Who is Hannes Wolf?

Wolf is a former Austrian U21 international who mainly operates as an attacking midfielder but can play on the left and right-wing as well.

Born in Graz, Austria, Wolf spent time playing in the country’s lower leagues before joining RB Salzburg in July 2017. He managed an impressive 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games for the club, earning a move to RB Leipzig, where he played only five times.

He spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Monchengladbach before making the move permanent in July 2021.

Across all competitions, Wolf has played 51 times for the club, chipping in with four goals and two assists in the process. However, this season, he has fallen down the pecking order, playing only eight times.