QPR are interested in Oldham Athletic midfielder Harry Vaughan, according to a report by The Sun.

QPR are one of a few clubs keen to snap up the League Two youngster.

Vaughan, 17, is a man in-demand in this transfer window after breaking into the Latics’ first-team over recent times.

The Sun claim he has also attracted the attention of Burnley, Borussia Monchengladbach, Real Sociedad, FC Twente and FC Utrecht.

Oldham story so far

Vaughan has risen up through the academy at Oldham and was a regular for them at various youth levels before making the step up into their senior set-up.

He was handed his first-team debut by their former boss Harry Kewell in February last year in a League Two fixture against Barrow.

The teenager has since gone onto become a key player and made a total of 26 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with a couple of goals.

Vaughan, who is also a Republic of Ireland youth international, saw his contract at Boundary Park extended by two years at the end of the last campaign summer, with his club also holding an option to extend it by another 12 months on top of that too.

QPR keen?

QPR are the latest English side to be credited with an interest in the highly-rated youngster but it appears there will be strong competition for his signature.

The London club are going well in the Championship this season and are currently in the play-offs at the half-way stage.