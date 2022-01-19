Jake Turner has revealed he is returning to Newcastle United following the expiration of his loan deal at Colchester United.

The goalkeeper has spent the first-half of this season with the U’s in League Two.

Turner, 22, was given the green light to join Hayden Mullins’ side over the summer to get some more experience under his belt.

He has made 14 appearances during the first-half of this campaign but has now announced on Twitter that he is leaving the Essex club:

I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Colchester, the fans, the staff and all the players for making me feel welcome.

It’s not the way I wanted to end my time here but I would like to wish you all the best moving forward💙 pic.twitter.com/Zv4q9dnpf0 — Jake Turner (@JakeTurner_1) January 19, 2022

Career to date

The Wilmslow-born ‘keeper started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the academy of the North-West club.

He never made a senior appearance for the Trotters but made their bench on a handful of occasions during Phil Parkinson’s tenure.

Bolton loaned him out to non-league sides Frickley Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic and Darlington as a youngster.

Newcastle move

Newcastle swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since played 17 times for their Under-23s side.

The Premier League side loaned him out to Morecambe in the last campaign and he made 17 appearances for the Shrimps in League Two before heading back to St. James’ Park.

What now?

Turner has made the number one spot his own ahead of Shamal George at Colchester over recent weeks and his departure will be a blow to their survival hopes.

His last game came yesterday in their 3-2 away defeat at Sutton United which leaves the U’s only three points above the relegation zone.

They are facing a battle for survival this term and are the joint-lowest scorers in League Two on 19 goals.