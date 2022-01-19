Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has had his say on the reports linking his side with a January move for Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

Sheffield United are looking to mount a charge on the Championship’s top six and are hoping to make some signings before the January 31st deadline this window.

The Blades are yet to make a signing so far in January but new arrivals would help to improve their chances of making a push for promotion.

One player they have been linked with in recent weeks is Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne.

The 24-year-old has been out injured for over a year after sustaining an ACL injury at the start of 2021 and is now seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed that Browne is one of four players free to find a new club this month; Uche Ikpeazu, James Lea Siliki and Onel Hernandez being the other three.

He confirmed Browne is available for loan for the remainder of the campaign, but they would likely not get in the way if a bid came in to secure him permanently.

But when asked about the Boro wide man, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom wouldn’t be drawn on the rumours.

“I keep getting names chucked at me and I tend to only hear them in press conferences,” he said in response to the links to Browne.

This does suggest that it is not a player they are looking at, although he could be keeping his cards close to his chest. This will be one to keep an eye on between now and deadline day.