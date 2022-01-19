Sheffield Wednesday are tracking Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Sheffield Wednesday have identified him as a potential attacking addition in this transfer window.

Gnanduillet, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle Park and is currently surplus to requirements.

The Edinburgh Evening News claims that ambitious National League side Wrexham are also keen to land him this winter, whilst Salford City have also had a look.

Tranmere Rovers have also been mentioned but have signed Kane Hemmings from Burton Albion instead.

Hearts situation

Hearts swooped to sign the Frechman from Turkish side Altay in January 2021 and he scored five goals in 13 games last season to help them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship.

However, he has found game time hard to come by in the top flight this term and has made just three appearances for Robbie Neilson’s side.

He is out of contract with the Jam Tarts at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Sheffield Wednesday keen?

Sheffield Wednesday have a few striking options at the moment such as Lee Gregory, Florian Kamberi, Sadio Berahino and Josh Windass.

Gnanduillet stands at 6ft 4inc and is different type of forward to the options they already have. He would give Darren Moore’s side a different dimension going into the second-half of the campaign.

He has experience of playing in the Football League from spells in the past at Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Blackpool.