Burnley are ‘among the clubs monitoring’ Sheffield United defender Chris Basham, reports Mail Online.

Basham, 33, is in the final months of his Sheffield United contract.

The Englishman has been with the Blades since joining from Blackpool in 2014. In that time, he’s helped the club rise from League One all the way to the Premier League under Chris Wilder, featuring well over 250 times in the league for the club.

He’s managed 17 Championship outings this season having com back into contention under Paul Heckingbottom.

Now though, Mail Online report that Basham is a target of Burnley’s. Sean Dyche’s side are said to be keeping an eye on Basham’s situation at Sheffield United, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have been loosely linked with a move for Basham. Wilder was reportedly keen on a reunion with the defender but Mail Online’s report on Basham today has revealed that a move to the Riverside Stadium looks unlikely.

A difficult decision…

For Heckingbottom, whether or not to renew Basham’s stay at the club is a difficult decision.

He’s obviously a player who knows the club inside out. He’s been there and done it all with Sheffield United and has become a useful player since Heckingbottom took over from Slavisa Jokanovic.

At 33 years old though, his time will be limited, and Basham could well favour a new challenge. Should Burnley remain in the Premier League then a move to Turf Moor could prove attractive.

A difficult decision to weigh up over the coming weeks for Sheffield United, who are next in action against at home to Luton Town this weekend.