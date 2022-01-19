Celtic are closing in on the signing of MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley, reports claim.

O’Riley, 21, has been impressing with MK Dons in League One this season. The former Fulham youngster has scored seven and assisted five in his 26 League One outings this campaign, and has been heavily linked with a move away this month.

The likes of Swansea City have been closely linked – the Swans are managed by former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, who signed O’Riley from Fulham last season.

But it looks like Celtic are set to beat Swansea City to the signing of O’Riley – a story from The Athletic’s Pete Rutzler has revealed that the Scottish giants are set to sign O’Riley for £1.5million from MK Dons:

Celtic moving close to signing Matt O'Riley from MK Dons for £1.5m. Ex Fulham, very talented player, linked with a number of clubs in the Championship and across Europe. Story here, with @peterrutzler:https://t.co/9AF98Gy9YX — Stuart James (@stujames75) January 19, 2022

A blow for the Swans…

Just last week, reports claimed that Swansea City were in talks with MK Dons over the possible signing of O’Riley.

Now though, it looks like the Englishman is heading to Scotland and it’s certainly a blow for Martin’s side, who’ve been struggling in the Championship of late.

They’re winless in four and have dropped down into 17th place of the table after a resurgent run of form earlier in the campaign.

Martin’s side looked to be dark horses for a top-six spot before entering into this tough run of form, and transfer business this month has been hard to come by.

Their sole signing remains Andrew Fisher from MK Dons. Another Dons player linked with Swansea is Harry Darling.

For Martin, he really needs one or two more players over the line to ensure a comfortable finish in the league this season – up next for the Swans is a home game v Preston north End this weekend.