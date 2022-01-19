Former Sunderland striker and pundit Don Goodman has had his say on whether or not the Black Cats should move for Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, 39, has been linked with a surprise return to Sunderland following his Rangers exit last week.

The former England striker was at Sunderland between 2014 and 2017. In that time, Defoe scored 37 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions before moving on to Bournemouth.

This season with Rangers, Defoe featured just twice in the league. Now on the free market again, Defoe could be about to reunite with Sunderland at the ripe old age of 39.

But would it be a good move for Sunderland? Former Black Cats striker Goodman said in a recent interview conducted by OLBG:

“You don’t know what Jermain Defoe you’re getting because he’s only played two games for Rangers this season so far.

“I think for all parties it would be worth him have a couple of weeks of training and Lee Johnson assessing the situation.

“If he’s got the desire and hunger to play at that level, he certainly has the club in his heart from his previous spell, it’s a club that he loves.

“It could be a fairy-tale reunion if they could get him match sharp and I think he would be an asset to anybody.

“I think at the moment, it’s the not knowing where he’s at from a fitness perspective.

“It’s a wait and see job, but if you can get a Jermain Defoe anywhere near the levels of past, then of course anyone would want him.”

Defoe is said to be considering a return to the Stadium of Light. He’s been in talks with a number of clubs already, according to reports, with Sunderland having been mentioned as one of those clubs.

Like Goodman says though, signing Defoe is certainly a risk for Sunderland. Wages aside, Defoe is obviously a player in the latter stages of his career, and one that hasn’t played an awful lot of football over the past 18 months.

But on the flip side, should Defoe still have his yard of pace then for the Black Cats, it’s certainly a signing that could pay dividends.

The fans love him, and he proved to be a really prolific striker during his time at the club.

With Sunderland having relied heavily on Ross Stewart’s goals this season as well, bringing in someone like Defoe could definitely help them in their bid for promotion from League One.

Up next for Lee Johnson’s side is a home game v Portsmouth in League One this weekend.