Doncaster Rovers are trying to sign Sunderland defender Ollie Younger, reports Andy Giddings.

Doncaster Rovers have identified the youngster as a potential addition to their defensive department.

Younger, 22, has made five appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats during the first-half of this season.

However, he is now being targeted by a fellow League One side with BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Giddings tweeting:

Hearing #drfc are trying to sign Ollie Younger, a defender, from #SAFC. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) January 19, 2022

Sunderland spell so far

Sunderland swooped to sign Younger in September 2020 as a signing for their Under-23s initially.

He has since been a regular for the North East club at that level and has also been involved in their first-team on a handful of occasions over the past couple of campaigns.

The Black Cats handed him his senior debut in November 2020 in an EFL Trophy clash against Fleetwood Town and he has since made a total of nine appearances for Lee Johnson’s side.

He is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Younger is from Skipton and rose up through the academy at Burnley. He never played for the Clarets’s first-team but gained experience out on loan at Irish side St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Doncaster move?

Doncaster are struggling at the bottom of League One and are currently nine points from safety.

The Yorkshire side are facing a battle to survive this term but the potential addition of Younger would give them more competition and depth at the back for the second-half of the campaign.