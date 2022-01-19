Blackburn Rovers have announced that goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has joined Marine FC on loan on their official club website.

Blackburn Rovers have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Dowling, 19, has linked up with the non-league side to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He will be with the Merseyside outfit until Saturday 23rd April.

Blackburn story so far

Dowling been on the books at Blackburn for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has played for their Under-18s and Under-23s sides over recent times and was loaned out for the first time in August last year to National League promotion hopefuls FC Halifax Town.

The stopper was used as a back-up with the Yorkshire outfit before heading back to Ewood Park in September.

Tony Mowbray’s side then decided to loan him out to Lancaster City a month later and he has spent three months in the Northern Premier League.

New move

Dowling has now moved into the Northern Premier League Division One West with Marine and will be looking to get plenty of game time over the next couple of months. They are currently 3rd in the table.

Blackburn have a few players out on loan in non-league at the moment such as Dan Pike at AFC Fylde, Louie Annesley at Woking and Brandon Lonsdale at Macclesfield FC and see exposing players to regular football as a beneficial pathway to their development.