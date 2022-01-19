Rotherham United defender Jake Cooper is back from his loan at Darlington, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United loaned him out to the National League North side in August to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Cooper, 21, has since been a hit with Darlo and has made 11 appearances for them in all competitions this season, chipping in with three goals from the back.

He has now returned to the ASSEAL New York Stadium, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeting:

Young #rufc centre-half Jake Cooper back from his loan spell with National League North Darlington. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) January 18, 2022

Rotherham have decision to make

Rotherham have a decision to make on his future between now and the end of the transfer window.

They are well stocked-up with options in defence with the likes of Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe and Rarmani Edmonds-Green meaning Cooper faces a battle to get into their side.

He has also previously been loaned out to Gateshead and Hartlepool United in the past to get game time.

Former Blade

Cooper is from Burnley but started his career in the academy at Sheffield United. He then made the short switch over South Yorkshire to Rotherham and has since risen up through the ranks with the Millers.

The centre-back penned his first professional contract back in 2019 and played his first senior game in the EFL Trophy against Manchester United Under-21s a couple of months later.

He has since played a further two times for Rotherham’s first-team but has found himself out on loan over recent times.

Cooper impressed at Darlington and they were keen to extend his stay, as reported by the Northern Echo.