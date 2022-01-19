West Brom continue to be linked with Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, with the Italian side now eager to offload some players in this month’s transfer window.

West Brom are one of a number of English clubs being linked with a move for Muriqi.

The 27-year-old Kosovo international striker has been linked with Championship sides West Brom and Hull City, with Leeds United also mentioned.

A fresh report from Sport Witness however has suggested that Hull City’s interest in the striker has seemingly been dropped.

The Baggies meanwhile continue to be mentioned in reports linking Muriqi with a Lazio exit – reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) claim that Lazio need to offload players before they can sign any news ones in this month’s transfer window.

Muriqi is of course one of the players who Lazio want to sell. Whether or not he’d entertain a move to England remains unknown, but he has some strong interest from Russia with CSKA Moscow being linked.

Do West Brom need Muriqi?

The main story at West Brom this month has been the arrival of Daryl Dike. The USMNT striker made his debut in the 1-0 defeat at QPR last time out, and Valerien Ismael will no doubt be pinning his promotion hopes on the young striker.

Dike though won’t be able to do it all on his own. West Brom will really need to pull together to beat the likes of Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Bournemouth and perhaps even Fulham to a top two spot this season.

With Dike and Karlan Grant being the Baggies two main strikers, a midfield of defensive signing could well be more of a necessity for West Brom than another striker in Muriqi.

Goals have certainly been hard to come by this season though – West Brom have scored just 31 in their opening 26 league fixtures, with a home game v Peterborough United next on the agenda.