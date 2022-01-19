Lincoln City could let Sean Roughan leave on loan this month, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City may allow the defender to head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window to get some games under his belt.

Roughan, 18, has made one FA Cup appearance so far this season for the Imps.

Lincolnshire Live say young goalkeeper Sam Long could also potentially be loaned out this winter as well.

Lincoln spell to date

Roughan moved to Lincoln in 2019 having previously played for Phoenix FC. The teenager then penned his first professional at the LNER Stadium a year later.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was handed his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra last season and has since gone on to play 11 more times for Michael Appleton’s side in all competitions.

However, he has had his injury problems over recent times and may be loaned out now to get some game time to help him get back up to full speed.

Roughan had trials at Premier League duo Chelsea and Southampton in the last campaign.

Business so far for the Imps

Appleton has been busy bolstering his squad in this window and has lured Swansea City duo Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen to the club.

Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has joined on loan, whilst striker John Marquis has signed on a permanent deal from fellow third tier side Portsmouth.

Departures could be on the agenda now and Roughan is one who the Imps may make available for loan.