Matt Smith has left Millwall to join League Two side Salford City on a free transfer.

Smith, 32, was in his third season with Millwall. The striker was a favourite among fans but the goals had certainly started to dry up – he’d scored just three in the Championship last season and once in this campaign.

And this morning, Millwall have confirmed the surprising news that Smith has left the club on a free transfer, and signed for Salford City.

A striker with plenty of Championship experience, Smith looks to be a really keen signing for Salford, who currently reside in 10th place of the League Two table.

For Millwall fans, Smith’s departure isn’t all that much of a surprise, but nearly all of them have had only position things to say about the Englishman.

His best season in a Lions shirt was in the 2019/20 campaign when he netted 13 goals in 41 Championship appearances.

