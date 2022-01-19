Matt Smith has left Millwall to join League Two side Salford City on a free transfer.

Smith, 32, was in his third season with Millwall. The striker was a favourite among fans but the goals had certainly started to dry up – he’d scored just three in the Championship last season and once in this campaign.

And this morning, Millwall have confirmed the surprising news that Smith has left the club on a free transfer, and signed for Salford City.

A striker with plenty of Championship experience, Smith looks to be a really keen signing for Salford, who currently reside in 10th place of the League Two table.

For Millwall fans, Smith’s departure isn’t all that much of a surprise, but nearly all of them have had only position things to say about the Englishman.

His best season in a Lions shirt was in the 2019/20 campaign when he netted 13 goals in 41 Championship appearances.

See what these Millwall fans have had to say on his move to Salford City:

You can’t blame Matt for wanting more game time. Thank you for the memories and especially that hat-trick at Forest on a Friday night. ⚽️ ⚽️⚽️👏 — Me. (@MarkWardell10) January 19, 2022

Matt Smith will be remembered a good player at Millwall, some vital goals and memorable moments. His lack of minutes this season and his departure begs the questions why he was given an extension in the contract. I’m sure Matt will still be a big success at Salford https://t.co/by99U5jxDM — Ryan Loftus (@RyanJamesLoftus) January 19, 2022

Gutted. Wish we had him a few years earlier!! https://t.co/2qlTxRKr9n — Mayes (@MichaelMayes10) January 19, 2022