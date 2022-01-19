Millwall striker Matt Smith has today left the club to join League Two side Salford City on a free transfer.

Smith, 32, drops down from the Championship to League Two to join up with Salford City.

The striker has previously played for all of Leeds United, Fulham, QPR and of course Millwall, where his contract was due to expire in the upcoming summer.

Now though, Smith will depart on a new venture with Salford City who currently sit in 10th place of the League Two table.

Wait…what?

Smith was signed by Millwall in 2019. He left QPR where he was a favoured striker among fans, and a relatively prolific one too – his best goal scoring season with the R’s was in the 2017/18 season where he scored 11 Championship goals in 41 outings.

And his first season at Millwall would prove his best in terms of goals. Smith netted 13 in 41 Championship outings in the 2019/20 season to finish as the Lions’ highest scorer for that campaign.

Last time round he managed just three goals in the league and this season, he’s scored once in 21. He’s certainly fallen down the pecking order this time round but he remains a player with great Championship pedigree, and dropping right down to League Two is something of a shock.

For Salford City though – what a signing. They’re getting a striker who could still have some of his prime years left ahead of him, and one who’s consistently proven himself in the higher leagues of the English game.

Up next for Salford is a home game v Colchester United.