QPR defender Niko Hämäläinen is being linked with a move to Djurgårdens, as per Swedish news outlet FotbollDirekt.

QPR have a decision to make on the future of the left-back in this transfer window.

Hämäläinen, 24, spent the past 2021 MLS season on loan at LA Galaxy and his future with Mark Warburton’s side is now hanging in the balance.

He is under contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls until June 2024 so still has another couple of seasons left on his deal.

QPR spell so far

QPR moved to sign him back in 2014 from FC Dallas and he waited two years before making his first-team debut against rivals Fulham in the league.

He has since made a total of 29 appearances for the London club in all competitions.

The Finland international has also been loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge, Los Angeles FC and Kilmarnock since his move to the R’s to get some experience under his belt.

What next?

Djurgårdens are now being linked with a move for him this winter in a bid to offer him more regular football. They play in the Swedish top flight and are currently the home to former Sunderland and Swansea City striker Joel Asoro.

QPR are currently well-stocked at left-back with the experienced Lee Wallace and Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum as their two senior options for that position.

Warburton needs to decide whether Hämäläinen is needed for the second-half of the season as his side chase down promotion to the Premier League.