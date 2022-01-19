Bristol City are not believed to be pursuing a move for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, reports Gregor MacGregor.

Bristol City have been linked with a move for the Premier League centre-back over the past 24 hours.

A report from the Daily Mail suggested that Robins are keen along with fellow Championship pair QPR and Birmingham City.

However, journalist MacGregor has poured cold water on the speculation and has tweeted:

My understanding is that there’s nothing in those links with Wolves’ Dion Sanderson. Nigel Pearson explained last night that he’s not a fan of loans, when talking to BBC Radio Bristol. Also Sanderson was linked previously and there was nothing doing then either. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 18, 2022

Wolves situation

Sanderson is back at Wolves now having spent the first-half of this season on loan at Birmingham City.

The 22-year-old is expected to head out on loan again before the end of the transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the academy at Molinuex and despite being a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels over the years, he has only played once for their first-team.

The defender still finds himself down the pecking order in the Premier League under Bruno Lage right now.

No stranger to a loan

Sanderson was loaned out for the first time to Cardiff City a couple of campaigns ago and made 10 appearances to help the Bluebirds get into the play-offs last year.

He then dropped into League One last term and played 27 times in all competitions for Sunderland before linking up with Birmingham over the summer.

No Bristol City move

Bristol City have been linked but MacGregor claims there is nothing to suggest he will be making the move to Ashton Gate this winter and says Nigel Pearson isn’t a big fan of loan deals.