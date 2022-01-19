Doncaster Rovers are closing in on the signing of a centre-back, according to a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are working on a deal to bring in an unnamed defender this week.

The League One side expected the transfer to go through on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Gary McSheffrey’s men lost 3-1 away at Cambridge United last night but are hoping for a new addition to boost their defensive department ahead of this weekend’s clash against MK Dons.

Business so far for Doncaster

Doncaster have been busy in the transfer market so far this month to try and give them the best chance of survival this term.

They have boosted their attacking options by luring the experienced Kieran Agard to Yorkshire from fellow third tier side Plymouth Argyle, whilst pacey winger Josh Martin has linked up on loan from Norwich City.

Tough spell

McSheffrey was chosen as the man to replace Richie Wellens on a permanent basis but is finding life in the dugout tough so far.

Donny find themselves rock bottom of the league table and last night’s loss to Cambridge leaves them 11 points from safety.

They have won just four games out of 26 in this campaign and are staring down the barrel of a relegation back to League Two.

What next?

It is not all doom and gloom for Rovers and they are trying to bring in an anonymous defender over the next 48 hours or so.

MK Dons make the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday as they look to keep their push for promotion on track under Liam Manning.