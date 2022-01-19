Fulham beat Birmingham City 6-2 in the Championship last night, with Fabio Carvalho impressing once again.

Fulham have now scored 19 goals in their last three Championship fixtures.

Marco Silva’s side can’t stop scoring in the league and they remain top of the table – five points clear of Bournemouth in 2nd and having scored 70 goals in their opening 26 league fixtures.

Last night, an own goal from Birmingham City’s Marc Roberts got the goals underway, with Neeskens Kebano, Carvalho and Tom Cairney scoring before half-time.

Blues scored either side of the break through Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner, but Carvalho scored his second of the game in the second half, with Antonee Robinson adding Fulham’s sixth in injury time.

But it was that man Carvalho who stole headlines. The 19-year-old’s future has been a talking point throughout but for now, Fulham fans are just enjoying watching him play.

