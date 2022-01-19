Fulham beat Birmingham City 6-2 in the Championship last night, with Fabio Carvalho impressing once again.

Fulham have now scored 19 goals in their last three Championship fixtures.

Marco Silva’s side can’t stop scoring in the league and they remain top of the table – five points clear of Bournemouth in 2nd and having scored 70 goals in their opening 26 league fixtures.

Last night, an own goal from Birmingham City’s Marc Roberts got the goals underway, with Neeskens Kebano, Carvalho and Tom Cairney scoring before half-time.

Blues scored either side of the break through Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner, but Carvalho scored his second of the game in the second half, with Antonee Robinson adding Fulham’s sixth in injury time.

But it was that man Carvalho who stole headlines. The 19-year-old’s future has been a talking point throughout but for now, Fulham fans are just enjoying watching him play.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

Fabio Carvalho is special. That’s the tweet 👏🏻 #ffc — Borgy (@adamborg93) January 18, 2022

The things I would do to get Fabio Carvalho to sign a contract extension are mental. What a player #FFC — Jaik Bramley-Fenton (@JaikBFenton) January 18, 2022

Unless we get £50m for Carvalho I’d reject any offers just so we can watch him play for the rest of the season #FFC — Olly (@OllyFFC96) January 18, 2022

Tonight was Carvalho’s night though, need to get his future sorted one way or another this month- but no doubting his ability. Happy Cairney bagged a goal, just for his game at the weekend. #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) January 18, 2022

Fabio Carvalho is ridiculous. The boy has more talent than anyone I’ve seen come out of the academy. I love me some Sess and yes Harvey Elliott has looked brilliant but Fab is just too gifted. — T Morgs (@FFCpleur) January 19, 2022

Fabio Carvalho is unreal, such a shame we will lose him. He will go right to the top no doubt. — Mark Walker (@MarkJwalker) January 18, 2022