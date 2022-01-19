Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo has labelled Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones as his toughest opponent so far this season, in an interview with the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Huddersfield lost to Middlesbrough 2-1 at home back in November, with two goals from Duncan Watmore for the visitors proving to be the difference.

But it wasn’t Watmore that Toffolo found to be his toughest task that day. Boro winger Isaiah Jones grabbed the assist for the first goal of the afternoon, and Toffolo has singled him out as his toughest opponent so far this season.

Jones has been a standout performer for the Teessiders since breaking into the team at the start of the campaign. In 24 appearances he has one goal and seven assists from right wing-back.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, when asked to pick a player who he found the most arduous, Toffolo went for Jones without hesitation.

“I really liked Jones at Middlesbrough, he’s sharp, he’s good,” said the defender.

“He’s going to have a fantastic future.

“He’s lightning quick, so I’ll probably say Jones.”

The good news for Toffolo and Huddersfield is that they don’t meet up with Middlesbrough until the middle of April. Both sides are hoping to achieve a place in the top six come the end of the season.

Both Boro and the Terriers are separated by just one point as things stand and are sixth and seventh in the table respectively. However, Huddersfield have played one more game than the side above them.

Huddersfield will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after back-to-back draws. They take on Reading away from home. Middlesbrough will be looking to similarly strengthen their play-off hopes when they face third-placed Blackburn Rovers on Monday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.