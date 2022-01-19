QPR and Blackburn Rovers are keen on Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

The winger is expected to leave Russell Martin’s side in this transfer window.

Paterson, 30, is in a contract dispute with the Welsh outfit and is being targeted by other Championship clubs.

Wales Online also claim that Huddersfield Town are interested in signing him as well this winter.

Swansea spell so far

Swansea swooped to sign him in August on a free transfer after his departure from Bristol City at the end of June 2021.

He has since been a hit during the first-half of this season and has made 22 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and four assists.

Other stints

Paterson started his career at Walsall and broke into their first-team as a youngster before landing a move up the leagues to Nottingham Forest in 2013.

He spent four seasons at the City Ground and played 69 times for the Reds, scoring 14 goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Huddersfield.

Bristol City signed him in 2016 and he was a regular for them for five years before his move to Swansea.

What now?

The Swans are facing a real battle to keep hold of him between now and the end of the window. QPR, Blackburn and Huddersfield are all eyeing promotion to the Premier League this term and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Paterson has been in good form and would be a big loss to Martin if he heads out the exit door to a league rival.