Liverpool are set to recall Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City, reports Wales Online.

Williams, 20, joined Swansea City on a season-long loan ahead of this season. The Liverpool youngster has since featured five times in the Championship and has failed to make an impression.

There’d been talks of Liverpool being unhappy with Swansea City’s use of Williams. Now though, Wales Online report that the Reds are set to recall Williams from Swansea City this month.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side want to find a new loan club for Williams before recalling him.

Unfair treatment?

Spending time with Swansea City this season has been William’s first real experience of first-team football. He’d previously spent time with Kidderminster Harriers in the 2019/20 campaign and made nine Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season.

Swansea though underwent a managerial change in the summer and Williams is not the only player who’s not been favoured by Russell Martin.

The likes of Jay Fulton have been completely exiled, and seemingly for no good reason.

Williams though has undoubtedly struggled when he’s played – Swans fans have had a lot to say about the youngster when he’s played, particularly in Swansea’s 1-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough last month.

The Liverpool man was criticised during the game before being hauled off soon after the hour mark.

Since, Williams has played just seven minutes of football for Swansea. Now, it looks like his time in Wales will be cut short and where he’ll end up – assuming Liverpool can find him a new loan home – remains anyone’s guess.