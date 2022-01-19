Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has joined Australian A-League side Melbourne City on loan until the end of the season.

Jenkinson, 29, has become a forgotten man at Nottingham Forest.

The right-back was at one time one of the more exciting English players in the Premier League. He broke onto the scene with Arsenal back in 2011 and looked a real prospect, but his career hasn’t panned out as expected.

After spending time with West Ham on loan, Jenkinson would return to Arsenal but failed to make an impression on the side, eventually joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in 2019.

Since, the once-capped former England man has featured just 11 times in the league for Nottingham Forest – he’s not made a single appearance in any competition this season.

Now though, Jenkinson has joined Melbourne City on loan where he’ll no doubt look to play some regular football, and get some match fitness back in his game.

The future?

Jenkinson is out of contract in the summer. Given how much he’s struggled with injury and form at the City Ground it seems highly unlikely that the club will offer him an extension.

But with Melbourne, Jenkinson has a chance to prove to himself that he can still play football at a decent level, and it will also give him a chance to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer transfer window.

He’s still only 29 years old and could yet have plenty of footballing years left ahead of him – up next for Forest meanwhile is an East Midlands clash v Derby County this weekend.