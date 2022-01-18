Crewe Alexandra are set to sign an unnamed striker currently playing in the Netherlands, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Crewe Alexandra currently sit in 22nd place of the League One table.

They’re facing relegation into the fourth tier of English football and have struggled for goals all season, having netted just 24 times in their opening 26 league fixtures.

But David Artell is poised to add a striker to his ranks. The72 has been told that the club are set to sign an unnamed striker who is currently playing his football in the Netherlands, on a free transfer.

As it stands, Crewe’s top goalscorer in the league this season is Mikael Mandron. The striker has netted six times in 24 League One outings this season but looks as though he could be on the move this month.

Football Insider reported earlier today that Mandron has rejected the offer of a new contract from Crewe, with several Championship and League One clubs said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

For Artell then, finding a replacement for Mandron could become paramount in this month’s transfer window, but it looks as though he’s already got a replacement lined up.