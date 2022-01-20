As the January transfer window starts to gain momentum, Cardiff City will surely be on the lookout for players to bring in and improve their current league position.

Over the years, Cardiff City have had many great players that joined in the winter window and made a positive impact to the performance of the squad.

Here we take a look back at the Bluebirds’ top five January signings of all time…

1. Peter Whittingham

The late Cardiff City legend was signed from Aston Villa in 2007 and became arguably one of the greatest and most talented players ever to wear the shirt.

Whittingham made 457 appearances for the club and scored 96 goals including a superb 20 goal season in 2009/10. Putting in consistent performances for ten years, Whittingham undeniably wrote his name into the Cardiff history books and gained a reputation for being a reliable and ever present force in the Bluebird’s midfield.

2. Kenwyne Jones

The former Trinidad & Tobago international signed for Cardiff as part of a swap deal which saw Peter Odemwingie go to Stoke. Jones scored 18 goals in 67 games for Cardiff, with 11 of the these coming in the 2014/15 season.

3. Lee Peltier

The durable right-back joined Cardiff on a free transfer from Huddersfield during the 2014/15 season. Since then, Peltier was a mainstay in the Bluebirds’ starting 11 for six consecutive seasons. He even became a surprise standout player during the 2018/19 Premier League campaign where he made 20 appearances.

4. Paul Parry

The Bluebirds bought Parry from Hereford for a measly £75,000 in 2004. The tricky winger became a crucial part of multiple Cardiff City line-ups and appeared 214 times for the club. Parry scored 28 goals for the Bluebirds and even started in the 2008 FA Cup Final against Portsmouth.

5. Riccardo Scimeca

The hardworking centre-back joined on a free transfer from West Brom in 2006, and it turned out to be a steal for Cardiff. He was a key component during the 2006/07 season where he made 35 appearances and scored an impressive five goals. However, the latter half of his Cardiff career saw him only make sporadic appearances as players like Roger Johnson became key members of the side.