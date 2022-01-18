Blackburn Rovers’ deal for Spurs’ young attacker Dilan Markanday includes a large sell-on clause, it has been reported.

Rovers completed an eye-catching deal for the Spurs prodigy on Tuesday.

Blackburn have recruited Markanday on a permanent basis too, meaning the Premier League side have lost one of their top young talents.

However, Spurs will reap the benefits of any future transfer for Markanday.

As reported by Football London, Spurs have included a large sell-on clause in the young attacker’s deal, meaning that Blackburn Rovers will have to give a portion of any future transfer fee received for Markanday to Spurs.

The report adds that Rovers have paid a nominal fee to bring in Markanday, with the player determined to play regular first-team football.

One for the future and the present…

With Markanday’s desire to play first-team football a big factor in his decision to join Blackburn permanently, it seems Tony Mowbray hasn’t only brought the youngster in with the intention of making him a key player in the future.

The London-born talent’s form in the Premier League 2 this season has been deserving of a shot at a senior level.

Markanday has scored 12 goals and laid on five assists in 14 Premier League 2 games, also laying on three assists in the EFL Trophy.

He made his senior debut for Spurs against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League, also appearing in the matchday squad for Spurs’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

There’s no doubt that Markanday has the potential to become a star player in the long run, but the youngster will be hoping to prove he is ready to play a key role for Mowbray’s side as they mount a surprise push for automatic promotion this season.