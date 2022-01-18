Peterborough United are targeting a loan deal for an unnamed Premier League striker, it has emerged.

Darren Ferguson’s side are in need of inspiration this January.

Peterborough United sit in 22nd place as it stands, three points away from safety. Thus far, Bali Mumba, Callum Morton and Steven Benda have joined on loan, bolstering some depleted areas, but it seems they aren’t done there.

Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has revealed that the club are after another striker. However, the ongoing COVID situation is complicating their pursuit, with the player currently on the books of a Premier League club who are reluctant to let him go as it stands.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said:

“We are after another striker.

“But, our target is a player at a Premier League club who are not now sure they want him to go out on loan because of the situation with Covid.”

Fry also stated that Chesterfield man Kabongo Tshimanga is not on their radar amid claims he is attracting Football League interest.

A proven goalscorer needed?

With Jack Marriott still making his way back to full fitness, a striker with a proven record in the Championship wouldn’t go amiss.

Jonson Clarke-Harris hasn’t managed to translate his League One goalscoring record in the second tier yet, managing only four goals thus far. Callum Morton is a promising talent who has impressed in League One and League Two but he is yet to make his Championship debut.

Peterborough United have shown signs of promise this season, but they need to start putting a run of results together sooner rather than later as they bid to maintain their Championship status.