Morten Gamst Pedersen made 348 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in nine years.

The Norweigan midfielder made his breakthrough in his home nation’s top division with Tromso, where he made 81 appearances before he was signed by Blackburn in 2004.

In his debut season, Pedersen scored four goals in 19 Premier League appearances before scoring another nine top-flight goals the following season.

He was instrumental in helping Rovers reach the UEFA Cup and in 2010 he signed a four-year contract extension after negotiations took a year.

Pedersen was an ever-present name on the teamsheet in every season until they were relegated to the Championship in 2011. In the second-tier, the midfielder appeared 28 times, managing only one goal in his final season at Ewood Park.

Overall, he chipped in with 47 goals and 67 assists in 348 games for Blackburn.

He switched England for Turkey when Karabukspor signed him on a free transfer before he returned to his native Norway in 2014 with Rosenborg.

Across two seasons, Pedersen only played 28 times in the league before he returned to Tromso. Back with his first club, he made 96 appearances before he moved to Alta in the second division at 40.

Last season he scored 12 times in 25 appearances and he remains at the club now.

