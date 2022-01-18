Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are said to be readying moves for MK Dons’ midfield star Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley has already been linked with a move away from MK Dons this month.

Reports have said Swansea City are keeping tabs on the former Fulham midfielder, with Russell Martin looking to bolster his options.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Blackburn Rovers are also showing an interest in O’Riley. The report states that Blackburn are alongside Swansea in sizing up a move for the midfielder this month as Tony Mowbray looks at potential additions.

It is added that MK Dons are hoping to keep O’Riley this month, though they are “bracing” for offers.

A starring role…

Since joining the club in January 2021, O’Riley has become a key player for the club.

His important role has been emphasised this season, playing in every League One game so far. Operating as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, O’Riley has managed seven goals and six assists in 30 games across all competitions, even donning the captain’s armband for Liam Manning’s men on a number of occasions.

Championship interest

Given the quality of the London-born midfielder’s performances, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Blackburn and Swansea showing interest in his services.

O’Riley’s leadership qualities and technical abilities have been on show this season and he looks ready to test himself in the Championship after making a good impression in League One.

MK Dons are keen to hold onto the midfielder though, and Manning will be determined to keep him on board to help their push for promotion. As it stands, Manning’s side sit in 5th place in League One. MK are six points away from the top of the table and only five away from the automatic promotion places.