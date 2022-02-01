Nikola Zigic moved to Birmingham City in 2010 and enjoyed a five-year stint at the club.

Born in Serbia, Zigic broke through the AIK Backa Topola academy before going on to score 68 games in 76 appearances.

He enjoyed spells with Mornar and Kolubara before securing a move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade. He managed only 25 appearances for Belgrade before moving to Spanish side Racing Santander in August 2006.

His goals and partnership with Pedro Munitis helped Racing secure a mid-table finish before he was snapped up by Valencia.

Unable to establish himself as a regular for the Bats, Zigic returned to Racing on loan for the second half of the 2008-09 season. He scored 13 goals in 19 matches to warrant himself a move to Birmingham, who were then in the Premier League.

His famous goal at Wembley in the League Cup final against Arsenal is one of his most memorable moments for Blues.

The striker scored 36 times in 159 appearances for Birmingham. He left the club in 2014 before re-joining for the last half of the 2014/15 season.

For Serbia, Zigic scored 16 goals in 43 appearances and was a member of their 2006 and 2010 World Cup squad.

So how much do you know about his time in the West Midlands?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!