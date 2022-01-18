Blackpool are interested in Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool have identified the winger as a potential replacement for the in-demand Josh Bowler.

Kirk, 24, only moved to The Valley in August but has struggled to make an impact with the Addicks.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the London club but has failed to find the net.

Charlton spell so far

Charlton swooped to sign the attacker from fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra and he penned a four-year deal.

However, the move hasn’t gone to plan and the Blackpool Gazette say he is believed to be unsettled in the capital and is interested in a potential switch back to the North-West this winter.

Crewe spell

Kirk rose up through the academy at Crewe and went on to become a key player for the Cheshire side.

He made his breakthrough into their first-team during the 2015/16 season as a teenager and went on to make a total of 206 appearances for the Railwaymen in all competitions, chipping in with 32 goals.

What now?

Kirk finds himself out-of-favour with Johnnie Jackson’s side but that hasn’t stopped him from emerging on the radar of Blackpool.

There is no doubt that he is a player who has the potential to develop in the future but he needs to getting more game time than he is at Charlton right now.

The Addicks would have a big decision to make if the Seasiders made a move for him before the end of the window. They currently have the likes of Corey Blackett-Taylor, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jonathan Leko as their options on the wing.