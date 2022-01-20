Swansea City’s season has taken a recent hit after picking up only one point from their last four league fixtures.

Russell Martin’s side sit 17th in the Championship table, nine points above the relegation places.

Since their last win at Barnsley back in November, the Swans have suffered defeats to Reading, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, with Flynn Downes rescuing a point at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

They sit 14 points outside the play-offs, meaning their focus will be on ensuring they don’t drop into a relegation battle.

So far this transfer window, Andy Fisher and Cyrus Christie have arrived from MK Dons and Fulham respectively.

Jake Bidwell recently left for Coventry City, with Morgan Whittaker, Steven Benda, Liam Cullen and Daniel Williams all leaving on loan.

So what other transfer business can we expect from Swansea this month?

In a bid to add quality to his defence, one name Martin’s side have been linked with is MK Dons man Harry Darling.

According to Football Insider, Swansea are readying a new bid for the centre-back after seeing offers rejected already.

The report claims the League One side are hoping to receive £2m for the Cambridge-born man.

At the other end of the pitch, Ross Stewart has been eyed up by Swansea. The League One top scorer has 18 goals so far and has impressed massively for Sunderland this season.

The Daily Record claim Swansea are one of a ‘number’ of clubs showing interest in the striker, with Premier League clubs also keen.

Stewart joined Sunderland last January and has hit the ground running this term.

One player’s future looks in doubt is Jamie Paterson. The midfielder has been one of Swansea’s best players this season with eight goals and four assists.

But according to The Athletic, Paterson was not involved in the draw with Huddersfield as he told Martin and sporting director Mark Allen that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play, with contract talks a factor in that.

A clause in Paterson’s contract means Swansea would be able to trigger an extended deal until 2023 if he played 25 appearances – he has 22 appearances so far.

Another player who has been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium is Jay Fulton.

According to The Sun (16.01/22, page 60), Championship rivals Blackpool and Barnsley are considering making a move for the midfielder.

Fulton, 27, has only made seven appearances in all competitions under Martin this season.

Up next for Swansea City is a home game v Preston North End this weekend.