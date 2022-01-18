Sheffield United are eyeing a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies, reports Alex Crook.

Sheffield United are looking into a deal for the Wales international as a potential replacement for Robin Olsen, who is on the way to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Davies, 29, has been on the books at the Bet365 Stadium for the past three years.

He has now emerged on the radar of a fellow Championship side, with talkSPORT reporter Crook tweeting:

#SUFC looking at bringing in goalkeeper Adam Davies from #SCFC after Robin Olsen terminated his loan from Roma to join Aston Villa #twitterblades — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 18, 2022

Stoke spell so far

Stoke swooped to sign the stopper in 2019 from Barnsley and he has since made 41 appearances for the Potters in all competitions.

He has played 15 times during the first-half of this season under Michael O’Neill but has lost his place between the sticks to Jack Bonham recently.

The German-born man is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Where would he fit in at Sheffield United?

Sheffield United are in need of another ‘keeper with Olsen leaving and Davies would provide competition with Wes Foderingham for the number one spot at Bramall Lane.

He knows the Blades’ boss Paul Heckingbottom well from being his first choice during their time at Barnsley together.

Davies spent time as a youngster at Everton and Sheffield Wednesday before moving to Oakwell in 2014. He then went on to make 209 appearances for the Tykes altogether over the course of his five years there and helped them win promotion from League One twice.