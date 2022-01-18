Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho continues to attract interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool reportedly eyeing a £5m bid.

Carvalho’s emergence as a key player for Fulham has caught the attention of plenty of clubs.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are among the sides said to have shown an interest in the attacking midfielder, with rejected contract offers only further fueling speculation regarding his future at Craven Cottage.

Now, a fresh report from The Sun has stated that Liverpool are now weighing up a bid for the Fulham prodigy.

The report states that the Premier League club are considering a £5m bid for Carvalho, who sees his contract with the Championship club expire at the end of the season.

It is added that Leeds United are also showing an interest in the Portuguese-born talent, as are Portuguese outfit Porto.

Carvalho’s emergence

The 19-year-old starred for Fulham’s U23s (16 goals, six assists in 38 games) and U18s (17 goals, 13 assists in 43 games) before making the jump up to the senior team.

Carvalho had already played six first-team appearances before the start of this season, but it’s this campaign where he has emerged as a key part of Marco Silva’s plans. Across all competitions, the young forward has managed five goals and one assist in 16 games this campaign.

Only a toe injury has limited his action, with the blow keeping him sidelined over September and October.

Now back in the side, Carvalho scored his fifth Championship goal of the season in Fulham’s 6-2 win over Bristol City last weekend.