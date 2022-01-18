Lincoln City have confirmed the loan signing of Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Norton-Cuffy becomes the Imps’ second signing of the day, following striker John Marquis through the doors at Sincil Bank.

The Arsenal talent comes in to bolster Lincoln City’s defensive ranks, with the club confirming on their official website that Norton-Cuffy will spend the rest of the season with them.

His arrival will come as a huge boost to the Imps, who are struggling with a shortage of defensive options due to injury.

Lewis Monstma, Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson are all sidelined as it stands, so Norton-Cuffy will be looking to make the most of the chance to impress out on loan.

Valuable versatility

Norton-Cuffy possesses impresses physical attributes and has the potential to become a top player in the future.

However, his versatility could be his most valuable trait.

The youngster can operate as a right-back, right wing-back and at centre-back if needs be, featuring in all three roles for Arsenal’s youth sides in the first half of this season. Not only that, but he played as a left-back on three occasions for England’s U18s in friendlies against The Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal.

When could he make his debut?

Norton-Cuffy was registered in time to feature against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

However, the midweek clash with the Millers has been called off due to a frozen pitch. That means a visit to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend could bring Norton-Cuffy his debut in Lincoln colours.