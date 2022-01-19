Sunderland haven’t enjoyed the best of months on the pitch so far, with no wins in three.

Lee Johnson’s side were pegged back in the last minute by Wycombe Wanderers to rescue a 3-3 draw earlier this month, before Chris Maguire came back to haunt his former side and bag a hat-trick as Lincoln City won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Mitch Clarke’s late equaliser denied Sunderland all three points last weekend against Accrington Stanley but Johnson’s side remains in the League One automatic places.

Whether or not Sunderland manage to maintain their promotion push could hinge on what business they can do in the final two weeks of the transfer window…

What transfer business can we expect from the Black Cats?

So far this month, transfer activity at Sunderland has been quiet in regards to incomings and outgoing. One player who’s arrived at the club is Danny Batth, with former favourite Jermain Defoe also being linked with a return to the club.

Elsewhere, reports from Sky Sports earlier this week have revealed that Johnson is close to securing the loan signing of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts – who is currently on loan in France with Troyes.

The former-Celtic winger has struggled for game time for the Ligue 1 side, with his only cameo coming against Lyon in September.

Another defender linked with Sunderland is Cardiff City’s Aden Flint. Journalist Alan Nixon stated in The Sun on Sunday (16/01/22, page 60) that Johnson was keen on a reunion with Flint after they worked together for Bristol City.

A Sunderland player who has been linked with a move away from the club is starlet Dan Neil. The 20-year-old has been tipped by Nixon to become Aston Villa’s third signing of the transfer window.

The midfielder has been impressive in his breakthrough season so far, scoring twice and assisting seven in 26 League One games and becoming a regular figure in Johnson’s side.

Another key player for Sunderland who has been rumoured to leave the club is Ross Stewart. The Scotsman is being targeted by Swansea City, according to the Daily Record.

The striker has been in fine form this season, scoring 18 times in all competitions, but Johnson’s side is expected to face a battle to hold onto their striker, with the reports also stating a ‘number’ of Premier League and Championship clubs are keen.