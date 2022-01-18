MK Dons are keeping an eye out for transfer alternatives after Luton Town recalled defender Peter Kioso from his loan spell at Stadium:MK.

Kioso made a good impression while on loan with MK Dons, but he has now returned to Luton Town after being recalled.

The Hatters activated the recall clause included in Kioso’s initial loan deal with the League One club, seeing him return to Kenilworth Road with immediate effect.

However, as per the Milton Keynes Citizen, the club haven’t given up hope of bringing Kioso back.

MK Dons aren’t banking on re-signing Kioso this month and will bide their time, but are leaving the door open to a potential loan return.

Despite that, the report adds that Liam Manning’s side are now scouring the market for potential alternatives as they wait to see how Kioso’s situation with Luton pans out over the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Kioso’s season to date

The former Hartlepool United defender was involved in Luton’s first five Championship games this season. He played three times and was an unused substitute on two occasions, also featuring in a Carabao Cup clash against Stevenage, in which he provided an assist.

Kioso then linked up with MK Dons in order to play regular football away from the Hatters.

The Irish defender made good on his time with the League One club too. Featuring as a right wing-back, right-back and centre-back, Kioso managed three goals and four assists in 18 League One games, playing 19 times in all competitions.