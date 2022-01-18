Middlesbrough announced the signing of Charlotte FC Riley McGree last week, with the Australian turning down a move to Celtic in favour of the Championship side.

Middlesbrough signed McGree on a three-and-a-half-year contract in a deal worth just over £3 million according to Transfermarkt.

The midfielder signed from MLS franchise Charlotte FC, however, he had yet to make an appearance for the North Caroline-based club.

He wasn’t registered in time to feature for Boro last weekend in the game against Reading, but will be available when they take on Blackburn next Monday.

Prior to joining the Teessiders, Scottish giants Celtic were competing for his signature and pundit and Daily Express columnist Charlie Nicholas has had his say on the Celtic snub.

“A lot of people are asking why Riley McGree would pick Middlesbrough over Celtic,” wrote Nicholas.

“It looks like the player got greedy.

“Money is simply more important to the 23-year-old Australian midfielder at this stage in his career.

“The bottom line is that Celtic could have signed McGree and, 12 or 18 months down the line, he could well have been agitating for another move.

“Celtic wouldn’t have found out the lad’s character had they not been involved in this transfer saga, so maybe it has worked out in their favour.”

McGree joins Caolan Boyd-Munce, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly as Boro’s January arrivals and all four could play a part next week.

The go-to midfield three at the Riverside is currently Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier. The trio have started all but one game together during Chris Wilder’s tenure since he took over in November.

The seven-time Australian international may find it tough to break into the side initially but will be no doubt given a chance to show what he can do in the coming weeks.

If Wilder doesn’t want to rotate when it comes to league games, his big chance could be in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United at the start of next month.