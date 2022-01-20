With the January transfer window now in full swing, we have seen some interesting moves throughout the EFL.

At Blackpool, Neil Critchley has managed to bring in Jake Beesley from Rochdale and has Oxford United’s Cameron Branagan in his sights too.

But who are some of Blackpool’s best ever January signings? Here we look at the Tangerine’s top five January signigns of all time…

5. James Husband

Although he originally joined in July 2019, the deal was made permanent in January 2020. Since Neil Critchley has come in, no defender has been such a consistent top performer as Husband, who played every minute of their successful play-off campaign last season.

4. Ellis Simms

He may have only made 21 league appearances in his six-month loan spell, but Simms won over the hearts of the Pool faithful last season. His fruitful partnership with Jerry Yates propelled Blackpool up the table as they finished 3rd in League One and went on to win the play-off final against Lincoln City. The duo scored 45% of Blackpool’s goals last season.

3. Chris Maxwell

The Welsh shot-stopper joined in the same window Husband. Despite arriving from local rivals Preston North End, Maxwell has not only become a key player but also a fan favourite. Like Husband, he has been consistently one of Blackpool’s best players and has stepped up in big moments for the club, pulling off some crucial saves this season.

2. DJ Campbell

A club icon, DJ Campbell couldn’t miss out on this list. He originally joined in January 2009 on a sixth-month loan, and went on to notch nine goals in 20 Championship matches that season. He re-joined the club on loan in February the next year where he scored eight in 15 league matches, including a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals as the club went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2010. He joined on a permanent deal that summer and scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the club before leaving for QPR.

1. Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam technically signed for Blackpool on 2nd February 2009, initially on loan which became permanent in the summer, but he couldn’t be left out of this list. The ‘Scottish Pirlo’ quickly etched his name into Blackpool folklore, scoring some incredible goals for the club across 98 appearances in all competitions.