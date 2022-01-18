MK Dons have completed the loan signing of midfielder Conor Coventry from West Ham United.

Coventry, 21, joins the League One side on loan until the end of the season and links up with Liam Manning, who worked with Coventry at West Ham.

The midfielder has made three appearances for the West Ham first team after rising through their youth ranks.

Coventry’s career to date

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will endure on the third loan spell of his career and his second of the season after spending the first half of the campaign with Peterborough United.

Coventry featured seven times for Lincoln City in 2020 before the season was postponed due to Covid-19.

Former winner of the West Ham Academy Player of the Season, Coventry worked with Dons boss Manning in the youth ranks at West Ham.

For Posh, the midfielder featured 12 times before returning to his parent club this month.

Across the Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s, Coventry has 37 appearances for Ireland and has been involved in the senior squads.

Now at MK Dons, Coventry is expected to slot into the gap left by Ethan Robson after the midfielder was recalled by Blackpool after impressing for the Dons.