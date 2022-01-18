Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah has completed a loan move to League One side Shrewsbury Town, it has been confirmed.

Fornah was linked with a loan move away from Nottingham Forest earlier this week, with reports stating Shrewsbury Town were poised to complete a deal.

Now, the Shrews has confirmed the arrival of Fornah, bringing him in on a temporary basis.

As announced on the club’s official website, Fornah has joined the League One side on loan until the end of the season, coming in to bolster Steve Cotterill’s options in the middle of the park.

His arrival will be welcomed with open arms given the limited central midfield options on offer for Cotterill.

David Davis and Josh Vela are the main options in the middle, while versatile ace Greg Leahy has also come into the middle while Khanya Leshabela has seen limited action since arriving on loan from Leicester City.

Continuing his development…

After finding most of his game time with Nottingham Forest’s U21s so far this season, Fornah will be looking to make another good impression on the senior stage with Shrewsbury.

He put in some solid performances for Plymouth Argyle while on loan at Home Park last season and he has been in and around the first-team at the City Ground this season. Fornah played made three senior appearances for Forest this campaign but he has been involved in only one Championship squad since August.

The loan move gives him the chance to play regular football and continue his development away from Forest.