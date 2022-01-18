Blackburn Rovers’ young defender Dan Pike has extended his loan spell with National League North side AFC Fylde, it has been confirmed.

Pike has spent two separate spells with AFC Fylde this season, picking up experience away from Blackburn Rovers.

The young defender returned to Ewood Park to recover from injury and worked his way back to full fitness before returning to the National League North side once again last month. Now, it has been confirmed that Pike’s stay with the club has been extended further.

As confirmed on the clubs’ official website, Pike’s new loan deal will run through until March 14th, keeping him with the club for just under three months.

The move means the Blackburn talent can continue to play senior football away from Ewood Park, giving him the chance to further his development after becoming a regular for Rovers’ U18s and U23s.

In the meantime…

While Pike picks up experience away from Blackburn Rovers, Tony Mowbray’s first-team will be remaining focused on their push for promotion.

Rovers’ stunning run of form over the past few months has propelled them into the fight for the title, sitting only two points behind current leaders Fulham. They are tied on points with 2nd placed Bournemouth too, making the most of the Cherries’ faltering form to propel themselves into contention for the automatic promotion spots.

Blackburn will be hoping to continue their strong form on Wednesday night, with a visit to Hull City awaiting.