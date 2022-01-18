Following another chaotic week in the English Football League, The72 discusses Derby County manager Wayne Rooney’s Everton links, Ben Brereton Diaz’s future at Blackburn Rovers, Jermain Defoe’s links to Sunderland and more.

Despite this month’s transfer window passing its halfway point, the biggest story in the EFL over the past few days has been the ongoing situation at Derby County.

Placed under a fresh transfer embargo, there’s now widespread support for a petition urging the Minister of Sport to investigate the current EFL saga going on at Pride Park.

Amidst all of that, Rams boss Rooney has been linked with the vacant managerial position at his former club Everton.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Blackburn favourite Brereton Diaz is conitnuing to attract interest from around Europe, with a trio of Spanish sides in Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla having all been mentioned this month.

So should he stay in England or consider a move to Spain? We discuss that in the latest episode of The72 Show, as well as Defoe’s links to Sunderland.

The 39-year-old is said to be ‘seriously considering’ a return to the Stadium of Light following his exit from Rangers last week.

All of that and more in this week’s The72 Show…