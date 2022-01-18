Reading striker George Puscas is attracting interest from Belgian outfit Anderlecht, it has emerged.

Puscas, 25, is said to be on Vincent Kompany’s radar at Anderlecht.

As per a report from Romanian reporter Emanuel Rosu, the Reading striker is wanted on loan by the Belgian outfit and discussions have taken place in Italy. Talks are not at an advanced stage yet, but the Royals’ striker is a loan target for the club.

It is added that the option for a permanent deal could be included for the summer, potentially bringing an end to Puscas’ mixed time in the Championship.

Last month, Puscas was linked with a loan move away from the Royals.

Puscas’ time with Reading

The Romanian striker made the move to Reading in the summer of 2019, joining after an impressive summer with Romania’s U21s. He enjoyed a decent first season in England football too, netting 14 goals and providing three assists in 42 games across all competitions.

However, the former Inter Milan man has struggled for consistency since then.

Puscas scored only four times in 21 games last season as injury disrupted his campaign and he is yet to score a Championship goal this season. Across all competitions, Puscas has scored one goal in 24 games this season, with his only strike coming in Reading’s embarrassing 2-1 loss to Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup Third Round.

Puscas still has two or so years remaining on his contract with Reading as it stands, running through until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.