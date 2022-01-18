Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is close to joining Greek giants Olympiacos, reports Sportime.

Carvalho, 24, has been at Forest since 2018 after signing from Portuguese side Benfica.

But under Steve Cooper, he has failed to make an impression and has struggled to enter the Forest team on a regular basis.

The attacking midfielder has made 75 appearances in England, scoring eight and assisting eight.

His best season for Forest came in his debut one when he scored four and assisted eight in 38 games. Since then, he has struggled to replicate that form as managers have come and gone at the City Ground.

Appearances have been limited for Carvalho this season, with him making three cameo appearances off the bench in December after not appearing since August in the league.

Greek outlet Sportime journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has now revealed Carvalho is set to join Olympiacos this window.

He continued by stating he is not yet scheduled to travel to Greece yet, but all parties are in discussion about the deal.

What does this mean for Forest?

In their recent league victory over Millwall, Cooper opted for a front three of Keinan Davies, Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson, with James Garner and Ryan Yates in midfield.

Carvalho didn’t make the bench, with Cafu, Xande Silva and Lyle Taylor unused by Cooper.

With the 3-4-3 system used by Cooper, Carvalho’s opportunities have been hard to come by and their reliance on Johnson, Grabban and Philip Zinckernagel means they have not needed to use Carvalho.